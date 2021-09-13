Global Business Printer Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Business Printer Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Vendors in this industry largely engage in printing on textile and apparel products, metal, glass, paper, and plastic, and provide after-sales support services such as plate-making, typesetting, and book binding. In addition, commercial printers offer four different services such as actual print process; design; finishing that includes folding, cutting, and binding; and the fulfillment, which includes packaging, storage, and shipping on a just-in-time basis. Furthermore, other auxiliary services include database management, packaging, along with training and consulting.

The commercial print industry is expected to witness a surge in growth globally. The demand for packaging and advertising print processes is escalating in countries such as India, China, and Japan, which is poised to drive market development in this region. North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are deemed to be early technology adopters, making a positive impact on the North America regional industry. European countries have largely focused on development of eco-friendly products and processes with an aim of creating a sustainable environment. Thus, these countries encourage the use of energy-efficient print solutions.

This report focuses on Business Printer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Business Printer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ACME

Bertelsmann SE & Co

KGaA, Brown Co

Cenveo Inc

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co

Lagardere SCA

Merrill Corporation

Quad/Graphics Incorporated

Quebecor World Inc

Toppan Co. Ltd

Transcontinental Inc

Vistaprint NV

Workflow Management Incorporated

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lithographic

Digital

Flexographic

Screen

Gravure print technologies

Other

Segment by Application

Advertising

Periodicals

Labels and wrappers

Office products

Catalogsand directories

Other

