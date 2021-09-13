Global Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Industry Demand, In Depth Analysis and Forecast Study 2025

According to ORBIS RESEARCH industry statistics, The “Global Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”. In this Research Report offers primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Types, Products, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

In 2018, the Global Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

A clinical data management system or CDMS is a tool used in clinical research to manage the data of a clinical trial. The clinical trial data gathered at the investigator site in the case report form are stored in the CDMS. To reduce the possibility of errors due to human entry, the systems employ various means to verify the data. Systems for clinical data management can be self-contained or part of the functionality of a CTMS. A CTMS with clinical data management functionality can help with the validation of clinical data as well as helps the site employ for other important activities like building patient registries and assist in patient recruitment efforts.

This report focuses on the global Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3173496

The key players covered in this study

Perceptive Informatics

Medidata Rave

Forte Research Systems

IBM Watson Health

Fortress Medical Systems

Ofni Systems

Deep 6 AI

ACI Clinical

ClinCapture

Medrio

Novaseek Research

OpenClinica

BioClinica

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Paper-based Systems

Electronic Data Capturing Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharma & Biopharmaceutical

Medical Device

Other

Place a Direct Purchase Order on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3173496

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]