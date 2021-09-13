Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Cold Chain Logistics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cold Chain Logistics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Cold Chain Logistics market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Cold Chain Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Cold Chain Logistics market is valued at 171932.7 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 549758.2 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.64?tween 2017 and 2025.

The major players in global Cold Chain Logistics market include

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies, Inc

Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain Co.

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Cold Chain Logistics in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

China

Europe

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Others

On the basis of Type, the Cold Chain Logistics market is primarily split into

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

