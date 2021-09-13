Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2024

A Latest Research Report Provided by Analytical Research Cognizance on “Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market 2024” Provides Research Design, Secondary Data, Syndicated Source of Secondary Data, Qualitative Research, Survey & Observation. This Research Report will be Useful for Decision Making.

Compound feeds are mixture of products which are used for feeding the cattle, poultry, pig and other animals directly. There are many shape, such as pellets fed, powder feed, liquid feed, etc. Compound feed plays a vital role in the process of ensuring food safety along the entire livestock and aquaculture production and supply chain.

Feed additives are feed supplements for animals that cannot get enough nutrients from regular meals, so that the farmers provide and include vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, minerals, etc.

Compound feeds and additives downstream are ruminant, poultry, pig, etc. In recent years, animal meat industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for safe& health quality meat is expected to drive the demand of the compound feeds and additives market.

With the development of United States compound feeds and additives production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

According to this study, over the next five years the Compound Feeds and Additives market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Compound Feeds and Additives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Compound Feeds and Additives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Compound Feeds and Additives value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pellets Feed and Additives

Powder Feed and Additives

Liquid Feed and Additives

Others Feed and Additives

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Poultry

Pig

Ruminant

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cargill

Purina Animal Nutrition

Tyson Foods

Kent Corporation

White Oak Mills

Wenger Group

Alltech

Hi-Pro Feeds

Alan Ritchey

Albers Animal Feed

Star Milling

Orangeburg Milling

BRYANT GRAIN COMPANY

PRESTAGE FARMS

Kalmbach

Mars Horsecare

Mercer Milling

LMF Feeds

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Compound Feeds and Additives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Compound Feeds and Additives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Compound Feeds and Additives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Compound Feeds and Additives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Compound Feeds and Additives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Compound Feeds and Additives by Players

Chapter Four: Compound Feeds and Additives by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market Forecast

