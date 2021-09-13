Global Corn Oil Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024
Corn oil (maize oil) is oil extracted from the germ of corn (maize). Its main use is in cooking, where its high smoke point makes refined corn oil a valuable frying oil. It is also a key ingredient in some margarines. Usually, corn oil is produced as a co-product of corn starch. Consequently, corn oil is generally less expensive than most other types of vegetable oils.
Regionally, the production areas of corn oil are mostly corn production areas. The global major corn production zones: USA, China, Brazil, and EU, are also the major production areas of corn oil. USA is the biggest production base of corn and corn oil, followed by China and EU. Large amount of corn oil is produced as co-product of corn starch and ethanol. Also, large amount of corn oil is exported from USA to the Middle East, where is one of the major corn oil consumption regions. Leading players in USA is ACH, the brand of which Mazola, also takes a leading share in Middle East market.
The major raw material of corn oil is corn germ, which is extracted from corn grain. The price of coin oil fluctuates with the market demand instead of corn germ price. As the capacity of corn oil grows rapidly in recent years, the price of corn oil has also been trending down generally, except a little lift in 2015. It is estimated that the price of corn oil would still going down slightly in the coming years.
According to this study, over the next five years the Corn Oil market will register a 0.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7180 million by 2024, from US$ 6820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Corn Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Corn Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Corn Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Bulk Product
Bottled Product
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Salad or Cooking Oils
Margarine
Baking or Frying Fats
Inedible Products
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ACH
ConAgra Foods
Elburg Global
ADVOC
Savola Group
Cairo Oil and Soap
Federated Group
TRIÂNGULO ALIMENTOS
SAPORITO FOODS
J.M. Smucker
FELDA
NutriAsia
Lam Soon
N.K. Proteins
CHS
ADM
Sunora Foods
Henry Lamotte
Yonca Gida
Cargill
Taj Agro International
Xiwang Group
Shandong Sanxing Group
COFCO Group
Yingma
Changsheng Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Corn Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Corn Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Corn Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Corn Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Corn Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Corn Oil by Players
Chapter Four: Corn Oil by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Corn Oil Market Forecast
