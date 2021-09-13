Global ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

ICT is information and communication technology. ICT (Information and Communication Technology) is the infrastructure and components for modern computing. It is a new concept and a new technical field formed by the integration of information technology and communication technology.

Information and communication technology (ICT) is one of the most dynamic market sectors in China’s economic boom. China is the world’s second largest ICT market. China’s ICT Investment market will reach USD $191 billion by 2023 according to QYR. Competition is strong not only from Chinese firms but also from international companies, as the quality of hardware, software, and services has continued to improve in recent years. The main players in Chinese ICT Investment market are as follows: China Mobile, Huawei, China Telecom, China Unicom, Cisco, IBM, Dell, HP, Oracle, Microsoft and Google, etc.

In the next few years, the transformation of traditional industries through Internet technology and Chinese enterprises’ participation in ‘Belt and Road’ initiatives to enter foreign markets will become the main driving forces for the development of China’s domestic ICT market. The transformation of traditional industries by integrating ICT technologies will push forward the application and development of industry sectors such as mobile Internet, cloud computing, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and other emerging technologies, and lead to the rapid development of intelligent terminals along with communication services.

This report focuses on the global ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

China Mobile

Huawei

China Telecom

China Unicom

Cisco

IBM

Dell

HP

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT services

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Customers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ICT Investment Trends in Telco/Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Release ID: 508351