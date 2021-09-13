Global Jellies and Gummies Market Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis And Challenges By 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Jellies and Gummies Market” Report to its Database. This report will assist the viewer with a Better Decision Making.

Jellies and Gummies are candies that have a hard sugar shell with a soft center.

There is a clear distinction between a gummy and jelly candy. Gummy candy, as the name suggests, has a gummy texture. Not quite like chewing rubber bands or calamari, but certainly more elastic than any other soft candy. Since gelatin is the only material that gives that texture, by definition, gummies are made with gelatin.

Jelly candies are solidified using carbohydrates, not proteins. So, a jelly bean center is usually made with corn starch. Other jelling ingredients are pectin, tapioca, and potato or arrowroot starch.

The companies are caring more about their marketing channel, such as using both online and offline channel to prompt their products. What’s more, they are building the steady relationship with the distributors and meanwhile, searching for new channels, especially to the emerging market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Jellies and Gummies market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2790 million by 2024, from US$ 2240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Jellies and Gummies business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Jellies and Gummies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Jellies and Gummies value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Traditional Jellies and Gummies

Functional Jellies and Gummies

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Aged Under 14

Consumer Aged 15 to 31

Consumer Aged 31 and older

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Haribo

MEDERER

Albanese

Giant Gummy Bears

Perfetti Van Melle

Arcor

Hershey

Yupi

Goody Good Stuff

Jelly Belly

HSU FU CHI

Guanshengyuan

Yake

Wowo Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Jellies and Gummies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Jellies and Gummies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Jellies and Gummies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Jellies and Gummies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Jellies and Gummies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

