Global Marijuana Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
The global Marijuana market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Marijuana volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marijuana market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cara Therapeutics
Cannabis Sativa
CannaGrow Holdings
United Cannabis
Growblox Sciences
GreenGro Technologies
GW Pharmaceuticals
Lexaria Corp
MMJ America
Medicine Man
Canopy Growth
Aphria
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
mCig Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Segment by Application
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Migraine
Cancer
Other
Table Of Contents:
1 Marijuana Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marijuana
1.2 Marijuana Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Marijuana Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.3 Marijuana Segment by Application
1.3.1 Marijuana Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Chronic Pain
1.3.3 Arthritis
1.3.4 Migraine
1.3.5 Cancer
1.3.6 Other
1.3 Global Marijuana Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Marijuana Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Marijuana Market Size
1.4.1 Global Marijuana Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Marijuana Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Marijuana Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Marijuana Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Marijuana Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Marijuana Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Marijuana Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Marijuana Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Marijuana Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Marijuana Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marijuana Business
7.1 Cara Therapeutics
7.1.1 Cara Therapeutics Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Cara Therapeutics Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Cannabis Sativa
7.2.1 Cannabis Sativa Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Cannabis Sativa Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 CannaGrow Holdings
7.3.1 CannaGrow Holdings Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 CannaGrow Holdings Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 United Cannabis
7.4.1 United Cannabis Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 United Cannabis Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Growblox Sciences
7.5.1 Growblox Sciences Marijuana Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Marijuana Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Growblox Sciences Marijuana Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
