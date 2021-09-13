Global Network Forensics Market In Depth Research with Industry Size, Share, Verticals and Forecast 2024
The study of the “Network Forensics” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The global Network Forensics market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Forensics.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Network Forensics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Forensics market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems
Fireeye
Corero Network Security
LogRhythm
NETSCOUT
RSA Security (Dell)
Symantec Corporation
Blue Coat Systems (Symantec)
Check Point Software Technologies
DVV Solutions
Fortinet
Network Critical Solutions
Niksun
Packet Forensics
Prevoyance Cyber Forensic
SAVVIUS
PacketSled
Trustwave Holdings
Viavi Solutions
EMC RSA
Savvius
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hardware
Software
Services
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Education
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Network Forensics Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Network Forensics Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Network Forensics Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Network Forensics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Network Forensics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Network Forensics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Network Forensics by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Network Forensics Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Network Forensics Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Network Forensics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
