Global Paid Listings Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Paid Listings, as opposed to Natural Listings or Organic Listings, are sites that appear on a Results Page because money was paid to the search engine for inclusion and/or position. Paid listings is used as an all-inclusive term for the practices of Paid Inclusion and Paid Placement.
In 2018, the global Paid Listings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Paid Listings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Paid Listings development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Baidu
Google
Amazon
Alibaba
Yahoo
Sogou
Yandex
Microsoft
JD
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Search Engine
e-commerce Platform
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Middle and Small-sized Enterprise
Large-scale Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Paid Listings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Paid Listings development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Paid Listings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Search Engine
1.4.3 e-commerce Platform
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Paid Listings Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Middle and Small-sized Enterprise
1.5.3 Large-scale Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Baidu
12.1.1 Baidu Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Paid Listings Introduction
12.1.4 Baidu Revenue in Paid Listings Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Paid Listings Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Paid Listings Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 Amazon
12.3.1 Amazon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Paid Listings Introduction
12.3.4 Amazon Revenue in Paid Listings Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.4 Alibaba
12.4.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Paid Listings Introduction
12.4.4 Alibaba Revenue in Paid Listings Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.5 Yahoo
12.5.1 Yahoo Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Paid Listings Introduction
12.5.4 Yahoo Revenue in Paid Listings Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Yahoo Recent Development
12.6 Sogou
12.6.1 Sogou Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Paid Listings Introduction
12.6.4 Sogou Revenue in Paid Listings Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sogou Recent Development
12.7 Yandex
12.7.1 Yandex Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Paid Listings Introduction
12.7.4 Yandex Revenue in Paid Listings Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Yandex Recent Development
12.8 Microsoft
12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Paid Listings Introduction
12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Paid Listings Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.9 JD
12.9.1 JD Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Paid Listings Introduction
12.9.4 JD Revenue in Paid Listings Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 JD Recent Development
