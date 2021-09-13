Huge Growth Expected In Wearable Medical Devices Market Forecast To 2025 By Studying is expected to reach US$ 23,310.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 6,231.7 Mn in 2017

The global wearable medical devices market is expected to reach US$ 23,310.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 6,231.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018-2025.

Wearable medical devices market is segmented into device type and application. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into diagnostic & monitoring devices and therapeutic devices. The diagnostic & monitoring devices segment is further classified as, vital signs monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, and other devices. The segment of therapeutic devices is further segmented as, pain management devices, rehabilitation devices, respiratory therapy devices, and insulin pumps. The market based on the application is segmented as remote patient monitoring, sports & fitness and home healthcare.

Wearable medical devices are electronic in nature and are equipped with sensors that help in monitoring as well as keeping track of a patient’s health. Some of the uses of these devices include, activity tracking, infant monitoring and vital signs monitoring among others. Wearable devices help a patient to have access to his own health records while performing the daily routine activities or tasks.

Key factors driving the market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population and rising awareness regarding importance of fitness are key drivers for the growth of the market. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the wearable medical devices market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, wearable medical devices product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, wearable medical devices service providers, distributors and others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the wearable medical devices market by product class and application, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall wearable medical devices market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates wearable medical devices market dynamics effecting the wearable medical devices market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

