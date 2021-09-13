Hydrocolloid Tapes Market Outlook with Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2028

Hydrocolloid tapes are medical grade tapes which are used in surgical or wound care applications. Hydrocolloid tapes provide adhesion which traps moisture under the surface and promote the healing process. Hydrocolloid tapes seal out dirt and other atmospheric impurities. Hydrocolloid tapes not only possess superior adhesion but are also highly absorbent, and hence are considered ideal for stick-to-skin applications. These tapes are water resistant and therefore suitable for long-term wear, unlike other tapes. Hydrocolloid tapes are made up of breathable fabric, which is why they ensure high user comfort. Hydrocolloid tapes are applied to body parts that are somewhat challenging to provide coverage such as heels, elbows, and the sacral area among others. Although hydrocolloid tapes are advanced medical dressings used in hospitals to treat patients with chronic wounds, bandages are available to consumers for their everyday foot care needs such as blisters and corns, burns, cuts, and abrasions, to provide a superior wound care experience.

Hydrocolloid Tapes Market: Dynamics

The global hydrocolloid market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the advancements in the healthcare sector. Increased number of surgeries and growing concerns over hospital-acquired infections are anticipated to drive the hydrocolloid tapes market. Hydrocolloid tapes don’t adhere to the wound, but to the surrounding skin, thereby keeping healed skin intact.

Hydrocolloid tapes prevent the wounds from infections by creating a barrier which is why they are preferred over other medical tapes; this is further expected to fuel the demand of hydrocolloid tapes globally. However, owing to the self-adhesive properties, it can be difficult to assess the wound through the opaque hydrocolloid tapes. Hydrocolloid adhesive residue can stick around the injury and cause an unpleasant odor after removal of the dressing. Also, before applying hydrocolloid tapes to diabetic patients, an exhaustive diagnosis should be performed, and it should be confirmed that there is no sign of infection or heavy exudate. This limits the application of hydrocolloid tapes, which might hamper the growth of hydrocolloid tapes market during the forecast period.

Key players of the hydrocolloid tapes market are innovating their conventional product designs to enhance consumer convenience. For instance, 3M Company, one of the leading manufacturers of hydrocolloid tapes have created hydrocolloid tapes in three shapes for superior adhesion namely, oval, square and sacral. Oval and sacral shapes have a film border. This film border eliminates the need for tape and makes dressing application easier. Also, manufacturers in the global hydrocolloid tapes market are focusing on introducing customized products such as tapes for sports professionals and skin sensitive tapes to gain a larger market share in the medical adhesive tapes market.

Hydrocolloid Tapes Market: Segmentation

Globally the hydrocolloid tapes market has been segmented on the basis ofproduct type, applications, and end users as follows –

On the basis of Product Type, the global hydrocolloid tapes market has been segmented as-

Single coated

Non-woven single coated

On the basis of Applications, the global hydrocolloid tapes market has been segmented as-

Professional wound care

Fixation of medical devices

Blister dressings

On the basis of End User, the global hydrocolloid tapes market has been segmented as-

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Clinics

Home care settings

Hydrocolloid Tapes Market: Some of the Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global hydrocolloid tape market are 3M Company, Parafix Tapes and Conversions Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation, Euromed Inc., Paul Hartmann Ltd., among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global hydrocolloid tape market during the forecast period.