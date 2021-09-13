Infusion fluid holder Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

Infusion fluid holders are primarily designed to allow safe and convenient IV infusion in a hospital setting. Infusion fluid holders are widely used across the globe and are considered an integral part of medical equipment in intensive care units and departments of resuscitation & anaesthesiology. Up to four infusion bottles and bags can be hung on a single infusion fluid holder. Infusion fluid holders can be attached to all types of ceiling mounts & wall brackets, as well as directly to walls. There are generally two lines of infusion fluid holder tripods: suspension systems and medical panels. Infusion fluid holders can also be fitted to a trolley whenever required. Their swivel clamps allow quick attachment. Infusion fluid holders are usually made of stainless steel material. Stands for infusion fluid holders are mobile (with a trolley) or rail-mounted. Mobile stands generally have four hooks, whereas rail-mounted stands have three hooks for hanging infusion bottles.

Infusion Fluid Holder Market: Drivers and Restraints

Cost-effectiveness, ease of setup & usage, versatility and self-regulation are some of the primary factors driving the global infusion fluid holder market. An infusion fluid holder is an inexpensive disposable medical device that is majorly used in hospitals. Patients and healthcare providers can easily use an infusion fluid holder as it is easy to setup.

Increasing medical treatment has increased the demand for infusion fluid holders. However, in middle-income countries, stringent regulations by governments with respect to the safety and efficacy of medical devices are likely to hinder the growth of the global infusion fluid holder market. Furthermore, inclination towards alternative substitutes, such as drip vessel or IV pole, is also likely to hamper the growth of the global infusion fluid holder market. Research and development activities related to infusion fluid holders are expected to provide new opportunities to emerging players.

Infusion Fluid Holder Market: Segmentation

The global infusion fluid holder market is segmented by product type, end users and region:

Based on product type, the global infusion fluid holder market is segmented into:

Mobile infusion fluid holder

Stationary infusion fluid holder

Based on end users, the global infusion fluid holder market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Specialty Clinics

Others

Infusion Fluid Holder Market: Overview

The healthcare industry is witnessing various technological advancements in medical devices. The recent advancements in the healthcare industry have resulted in the availability of advanced healthcare facilities to patients, which is driving the overall infusion fluid holder market. The infusion fluid holder market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Based on the product type, the global infusion fluid holder market is segmented into mobile and stationary infusion fluid holders. Based on the end user, the global infusion fluid holder market is segmented into specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, hospitals and others. The hospitals segment is projected to register the highest market share during the forecast period.

Infusion fluid holder Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global infusion fluid holder market is segmented into eight key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the infusion fluid holder market in the forecast period owing to an increase in the geriatric population undergoing surgical procedures and growth in the demand for transportable medical devices in the region. The Western Europe infusion fluid holder market is expected to hold the second-highest market share in the global infusion fluid holder market. In the Eastern Europe region, Russia is expected to dominate and register the maximum market share in the infusion fluid holder market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the maximum CAGR in the global infusion fluid holder market over the forecast period. Growing healthcare expenditure and rising government initiatives are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the infusion fluid holder market. Middle-income countries, such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, are expected to register slower growth in the infusion fluid holder market.

Infusion fluid holder Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global infusion fluid holder market are Pedigo Products, Inc., wissner-bosserhoff GmbH, AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH, medifa GmbH & Co. KG and mth medical GmbH & Co. KG. These players are targeting geographical expansion, whereas emerging players are adopting new strategies to increase their market presence.