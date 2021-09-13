Low-Fat Cheese Market Demand | Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers, Trend and Forecast 2019 to 2023

Market Overview:

Dietary fat is associated with various illnesses which have elevated consumer awareness regarding the functional foods with low-fat content. The demand for low-fat cheese has increased significantly due to growing concerns to limit health problems. Increasing prevalence of obesity among varied demographic groups has grown considerably in the recent years which has fuelled the demand for low-fat cheese products and consequently driven the market for low-fat cheese.

A proactive approach towards health and wellness coupled with the growing trend of specialty diets which cuts down the consumption of fat has also reflected positively on the growth of the market. The growth of the foodservice industry in various parts of the world also generates considerable demand for low-fat cheese. The fast-food industry is laying emphasis on health which is contributing to the growth of the global low-fat cheese market. Besides, cheese is a part of the indigenous food culture of various countries which generates continued demand for low-fat cheese.

The color and texture of the cheese is a sensory attribute which influences the consumer’s buying pattern. Fat content reduction in low-fat cheese often alters color, flavor, and texture which restricts the growth of the global cheese market. To address the increasing demand for healthier and low-fat content cheese, various industry players have launched R&D efforts to yield novel low-fat cheese products which have propelled the growth of the market. Major research efforts have resulted in product innovations of great tasting, functional cheese with appealing flavor and texture that has elevated consumer acceptability of low-fat cheese.

Also, technological advancements and research in microbiology, flavor, texture, and chemistry have made substantial progress which is likely to boost the demand for low-fat cheese over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Bongrain,

Kraft Foods Group Inc.,

Arla Foods,

Sargento Fromageries Bel S.A.,

Crystal Farms,

Lactalis Group,

Britannia Industries (Wadia Group),

DSM,

Friesland Campina and

A.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the key markets for low-fat cheese. North America is expected to exhibit maximum growth and will be closely followed by Europe. High consumer awareness regarding the consumption of healthier foods is expected to influence the growth of the market in North America and Europe. In addition, the growth of the Food industry in the regions will also stimulate the growth of the market. APAC is expected to be an emerging market for low-fat cheese due to the growing number of health-conscious consumers, especially in countries such as Australia, China, and India.

Segmentation:

Global Low-Fat Cheese Market has been segmented based on type and distribution channel.

By type, the global low-fat cheese market has been segmented into mozzarella sticks, feta, ricotta, and hard cheese. The mozzarella sticks segment is anticipated to exhibit impressive growth over the forecast period due to incremental demand from the fast food industry.

By distribution channel, the global low-fat cheese market has been segmented into food service and food retail. The store-based distribution channel is leading the market as it provides a one-stop shopping experience to the consumers. However, the sale of low fast cheese is witnessing a surge through non-store-based channel due to the rapid adoption of the digital channel by consumers.