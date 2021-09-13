Make-Up Products Packaging Market 2018-2028 Key Players- EPOPACK Co., Ltd., The Packaging Company, Albéa S.A., Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

Make-Up products industry is one of the few industries which has a loyal, die-hard consumer base. As packaging is the first thing that gains consumer’s attention, the make-up products packaging manufacturers are continually trying to create a focal point in their packaging solutions. The make-up products packaging industry has the potential to gain more business share by providing eye-catching multifunctional product packaging. Make-up products manufacturers are concerned about make-up products packaging as there is a clear association between the make-up products packaging, the cost of a product and the perceived quality of a product. Packaging solutions vary for different kinds of products and target customers. Some make-up products packaging companies manufacture their products targeting outstanding style and design. However, some companies merely focus their product designs on improving the functionality of their product.

Make-Up Products Packaging Market: Dynamics

Packaging for make-up products is highly specialized to meet the needs of product protection, consumer functionality along with brand positioning. Different make-up products manufacturers are experimenting with their packaging solutions to create a unique identity for their brand. Owing to the increased awareness regarding environmental concerns, consumers, are inclining towards eco-friendly packaging solutions. Make-up products packaging companies are designing jars and bottles which are reusable. Many of the products come in small tins, which can later be recycled or upcycled for other applications. This practice helps in reducing the overall packaging waste generated. The demand for travel sized products has also surged in recent years, owing to the busy and on-the-go urban lifestyle.

Moreover, make-up products packaging manufacturers are now tending to go for bright and bold colors rather than using beautiful women to market make-up products. Leading make-up products packaging manufacturers such as World Wide Packaging LLP are innovating their conventional designs to enhance consumer convenience. For instance,

World Wide Packaging LLP, a leading make-up products packaging manufacturer, has designed a Polypropylene mascara applicator. It just like a conventional brush slides in and out of the tube for mascara coating. The applicator brush features a twist-top mechanism which can twist in different angles to reach all directions. According to the company, women can use this easily bendable applicator brush to define and volumize their lashes without hassle.

Aforementioned factors are anticipated to further propel the growth of the global make-up products packaging market during the forecast period.

Make-Up Products Packaging Market: Segmentation

Globallythe make-up products packaging market has been segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, and material type as follows –

On the basis of Product Type, the global make-up products packaging market has been segmented as-

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Sticks

Brush Pens

Palettes

Cans

Jars & Pots

On the basis of Capacity, the global make-up products packaging market has been segmented as-

Below 5 ml

5-10 ml

10-30 ml

30 ml and above

On the basis of Material Type, the global make-up products packaging market has been segmented as-

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Make-Up Products Packaging Market: Some of the Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global make-up products packaging market are as follows EPOPACK Co., Ltd., The Packaging Company, Albéa S.A., Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., HCP Packaging, RPC Group Plc, Gerresheimer AG, AptarGroup, Inc. AREXIM Packaging, Fusion Packaging, Cosmopak Corp., and World Wide Packaging among others.Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global make-up products packaging market during the forecast period.