Matting Agents Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2027 | Future Market Insights

Matting effect is a property that depends upon the intensity of light reflexion and a subjective impression identified by our senses. With several coating applications, the preference for matte finishes in the market is enormous, due to which different matting agents and methods exist for indoor as well as outdoor durable powder coatings. Matting effect relies on the shape of the matting agent & particle size and most efficient formulators, such as waxes and silica depend on the desired effect and paint application. Matte finishes are produced to achieve an application of a low-gloss coating and are more cost-effective. The matte aspect of paint similarly depends on the formulation of its Pigment Volume Concentration (PVC), which is raised to lower the glossiness.

Matting agents used in coatings increase antiglare properties in end products and offer temperature and corrosion resistance. Matting agent manufacturers are more focused towards reducing the organic solvent content from paint and coating formulations, owing to rising environmental concerns and to match the particle with dry film thickness. Growing awareness and popularity of matte finishing in developed and emerging nations, coupled with the growing construction industry, are projected to drive the global matting agents market during the forecast period.

Matting Agents Market:Dynamics

Drivers:

The growing construction industry and automotive manufacturing across various regions are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, environment-friendly features and growing popularity among consumers to adopt matte finish products are estimated to contribute to the market growth of matting agents during the same timeframe. Moreover, rapid urbanization, the growing coating industry and rising disposable incomes are some of the driving factors fueling growth of the global matting agents market over the next decade.

Restraints:

High VOC emissions in solvent-based technology and higher film shrinkage time are the factors expected to hamper growth of the global matting agents market during the forecast period. Furthermore, lack of the evaporation process and presence of high solid coarse particles are further projected to hinder growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, lower cure speed and inconsistency in action are also pegged to restrain growth of the global matting agents market during the forecast period.

Matting Agents Market: Segmentation

The global matting agents market can be segmented on the basis of product type, formulation type and application. On the basis of product type, the global matting agents market can be segmented into organic and inorganic. The organic segment is further classified into thermoplastics and waxes, and the inorganic segment is classified into silica and others. On the basis of formulation type, the global matting agents market is segmented into solvent borne, powder, waterborne, UV and others. On the basis of application, the global matting agents market is segmented into industrial coatings, leather coatings, architectural coatings, wood coatings and others.

Matting Agents Market:Region-wise Outlook

North America is estimated to dominate the global matting agents market, owing to the matured coating industry and high popularity for matte surfaces in the region. Furthermore, Western Europe is estimated to account for a significant market share in the global matting market as the region registered huge demand post-recession. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with a substantial growth, owing to rapid urbanization, growing preference for matte finish among consumers and increasing disposable income. Moreover, India, followed by ASEAN countries are projected to register high growth, owing to the shifting of manufacturing plants of end-use industries, such as marine, furniture and automotive to these countries. The Middle East & Africa region is estimated to possess huge potential in the global matting agents market, due to anticipated growth of the construction and automotive industries in this region during the forecast period. Eastern Europe and Latin America are expected to grow at a relative steady pace over the same timeframe.

Matting Agents Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global matting agents market are:

Evonik Corporation

PT Darisa Intimitra

Deuteron GmbH

Jinsha Precipitated Silica Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Lorama Group™ Inc.

