Meat Substitutes Industry: A Potential Market to Invest During the Forecast Period

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Meat Substitutes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Meat Substitutes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Amy’s Kitchen

Morningstar Farms

Quorn Foods, Inc

Cauldron Foods

Sweet Earth Foods

Tofurky

Beyond Meat

Field Roast

Blue Chip Group

Kraft Heinz

Gardein

Kellogg’s

Pinnacle Foods

White Wave

Hain Celestial Group

Boca Foods

Phoney Baloneys

LightLife Foods

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tofu & Tofu Ingredients

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Other Soy Products (Risofu & Vales)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Meat Substitutes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Meat Substitutes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Meat Substitutes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Meat Substitutes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Meat Substitutes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Meat Substitutes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Meat Substitutes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Meat Substitutes Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Meat Substitutes Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Meat Substitutes by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Meat Substitutes by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Meat Substitutes by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Meat Substitutes by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Meat Substitutes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Meat Substitutes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Meat Substitutes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Meat Substitutes Market Forecast (2019-2024)

