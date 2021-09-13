NARROWBAND IOT (NB-IOT) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, analyzes and researches the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Huawei Technologies
Qualcomm Technologies
Ericsson Corporation
Vodafone Group
Nokia Corporation
SEQUANS Communications
Quectel Wireless Solutions
ZTE Corporation
Sierra Wireless
Intel Corporation
Deutsche Telekom
China Telecom
China Unicom
Etisalat Corporation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) can be split into
Healthcare
Retail
Energy & utilities
Transportation & logistics
Agriculture
Smart Cities
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Overview
1.1.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market by Type
1.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Huawei Technologies
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Qualcomm Technologies
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Ericsson Corporation
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Vodafone Group
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Nokia Corporation
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 SEQUANS Communications
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Quectel Wireless Solutions
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 ZTE Corporation
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Sierra Wireless
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Intel Corporation
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Deutsche Telekom
3.12 China Telecom
3.13 China Unicom
3.14 Etisalat Corporation
4 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
5 United States Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Development Status and Outlook
6 EU Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Development Status and Outlook
8 China Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Development Status and Outlook
9 India Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Dynamics
12.1 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Opportunities
12.2 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
..…..Continued
