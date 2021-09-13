Network-as-a-Service Market Size, Trends and Growth Prospects: Cisco Systems, Aryaka Networks, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, AT&T, Brocade Communication Systems, Ciena Corporation, Juniper Networks

Network as a service is a sale of networking services that are provided to the customers that don’t want to build their own networking infrastructure. It includes various services, applications and networking resources, which can be purchased for a contracted period of time for a number of users. Expanding demand for global connectivity is one of the key driver that will support the growth of network as a service market.

A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the Global Network-as-a-Service Market is provided in the report. This section includes company profiles of market key players. The profiles include contact information, gross, capacity, product details of each firm, price, and cost. This report investigates new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report, thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the Network-as-a-Service Market players.

Leading Key Players: Cisco Systems Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, AT&T Inc., Brocade Communication Systems Inc., Ciena Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Alcatel Lucent and Verizon.

As leading companies in Network-as-a-Service market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Rising awareness of economic benefits of network as a service because of reduced expenditure, emergence of cloud computing, and rising demand for pay per use business model are some of the major drivers driving the growth of network as a service market in coming years whereas data security and privacy concerns can act as a restraining factor in the market. Growing trend of companies shifting IT investment from capital to operating expenditure will further open new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Research Coverage:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Network-as-a-Service market based on technology and vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Network-as-a-Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The overall Network-as-a-Service market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Network-as-a-Service market.

