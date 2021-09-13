Oilseed and Grain Seed Market Technical Analysis 2019 | Global Industry Expected to Drive with Healthy CAGR During the Review Period

Market Analysis:

Oilseed & Grain Seed Market has witnessed an impressive growth over the last few years. Continuously evolving technology and advancement have spurred the most important change in the farming practices. Uprising technology and advancements in the agricultural chemistry and seed industry have enabled the farmers to engage in effective productivity management. The increasing awareness about seed has not only resulted in the increased use of commercial seed, but also increase in awareness regarding the potential crop savings in the developing nations. Global oilseed and grain seed industry is experiencing an increase in the new biotech traits and new product registrations, which proves to be one of the driving elements.

Agriculture industry is associated with grave investments such as Livestock, Poultry, Feed, Farm Services, Rent, Lime &Soil Conditioners, Interest, Agricultural Chemicals, Taxes, Fertilizer, Labor, Fuel and many more related expenses. After bearing such expenditure, high productivity is targeted by agricultural firms. In U.S., expenditure for farm production is gradually increasing year-on-year. Grower seed expenditures per hectare have increased and are likely to continue to increase, resulting in significant growth in global seed sales. Global proprietary maize, rice, and soybean seed markets have experienced the most growth over the past five years and are likely to continue.

In the recent year, the Asia-Pacific developing countries such as India and China posted above-average growth in oilseed and grain seed use. It has triggered the growth of conventional and trait oilseed and grain seed market. North American market is more than 80% trapped by biotech oilseed and grain seed. In addition, Latin America has emerged as a new agricultural powerhouse. Especially, Brazil which is already one of the world’s most potent agricultural market, is expected to grow at a rate well above the regional average that itself is growing faster than the global growth average for oilseed and grain seed.

Leading Key Players Strategy:

The key players profiled in Oilseed & Grain Seed Market are

Global Oilseed & Grain Seed Industry is marked by high intensity of rivalry. The market players in the global oilseed & grain seed industry indulge in fierce rivalry where the market players are aggressively targeting its competitors in terms of quality and price, thus making the industry more competitive and reducing profit potential for the existing firms. Market players in global oilseed & grain seed have excess production capacity and focus on strategic investments and R&D along with participating in the various exhibitions and trade shows in order to enhance their customer base. Moreover, the key players in the global oilseed & grain seed market is highly emphasizing in the mergers & acquisitions activity in order to expand the customer base.

Latest Industry Updates:

Aug 2017 Activia has introduced new grains & seeds for the growing demand of breakfast

June 2016 Smakosz Traditio has launched range of pure-grain seed bread in U.K

May 2017 Unicorn Grain Specialties B.V. has launched new grain seed in Europe region

Industry Segments:

Global Oilseed & grain seed market has been divided into Type, Biotech Trait and Region

On the Basis of Type: Oilseed (soybean, sunflower, cotton and rapeseed/canola), Grains (maize/corn, rice, wheat, sorghum and others)

Based on Biotech trait: Herbicides tolerant, insecticide resistant and other traits

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

Global Oilseed and Grain Seed Market is segmented by region which comprises of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the regions, North America is accounting for significant market share in global oilseed & grain seed market and it is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2021.

The growth of the oilseed & grain seed in the North America region is anticipated to be driven by the various factors. U.S. is the leading market for seed with 82.1% in North America and its contribution largely increased over the years due to high production of corn, canola, and others. U.S. soybean production is forecasted at a record, and the exports are expected to rise. The seed markets offer numerous growth opportunities in order to increase the demand of genetically modified seed. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a high pace during the forecast period of 2017-2021. An outstanding growth is observed in this region for seed market over the past few years. Some of main reasons for this extraordinary growth are continues increase in population and support from governments, national and international associations to increase the agricultural production of oil and grain to meet the needs for food products in the region.