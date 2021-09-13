Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Share, Size, Trends and Global Forecast by Top Companies in the Industry

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the orthopedic braces and supports market by product, application and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

Major Market Developments –

The company DJO Global has done recent developments in the year 2018 which include the introduction of the X4 smart brace and the partnership with XPO Logistics.

The global orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to reach US$ 5,429.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,631.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.

Orthopedic braces and supports market is segmented by product and application. Global orthopedic braces and supports market, based on product was segmented into knee, back & hip, shoulder, elbow, foot and ankle and spine. Global orthopedic braces and supports market, based on application was classified as ligament injury, osteoarthritis, preventive care, cold bracing and others.

The orthopedic braces and supports are the devices that protect, stabilize, supports and correct injuries or abnormal alignment through the process of rehabilitation and recovery. These functions are used for the injury rehabilitation, injury prevention, osteoarthritic care, post-operative care and more. The braces and supports are available in the form of knee braces, ankle braces, leg braces, elbow braces, tennis elbow braces, wrist braces, thumb, hand splints, neck, back and shoulder braces and more. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the orthopedic braces and supports market. These stakeholders include manufacturing companies, dealer companies, supplier companies, wholesalers, and others.

The orthopedic braces and supports market report analyzes factors affecting orthopedic braces and supports market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, , opportunities, and future trend. The report provides the analysis for the every segment in detail across all the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South and Central America.

The top 10 industry players operating in the market of orthopedic braces and supports across the globe includes DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, Ossur Corporate, 3M, Breg Inc., Bauerfeind, BSN medical, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Thuasne, ALCARE Co.Ltd, and Ottobock. The market players such as DJO Global and Zimmer Biomet are leading players in the orthopedic braces and supports market. The companies offers an extensive range of the products for the different orthopedic conditions. The players are engaged in the developing the innovative products so as to provide relief and comfort in their sever pains. Below is the brief descriptions about these two companies with their recent developments.

