Person-to-person payments Market 2019 Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Emerging-Technologies, Demands, Online P2P Services, Attractiveness, Secure Banking-Technology and Forecast Scenario 2024

P2P Payment Market by Applications (Retail, Travels and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities) with quantitative analysis, Service Types and Others “Global Person-to-person Payment Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” Latest Niche Research-Report added to Arcognizance.com Database Comprehensively Analyze.

Person-to-person payments (P2P) are the online technology that allows customers to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual’s account via the Internet. It is based on the successful Paypal approach where customers establish secure connection of accounts with a trusted third-party vendor, designating their bank account or credit card information for transferring and accepting funds. An alternative approach is where customers use an online interface or mobile application to assign the amount of funds to be transferred.

Person-to-person Payment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Person-to-person Payment business.

Person-to-person Payment Market product type:

Remote Payments

Proximity Payments

Person-to-person Payment Market Application:

Retail

Travels and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Person-to-person Payment Market Key-Players:

PayPal

Tencent

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange.

Ant Financial

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Person-to-person Payment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Person-to-person Payment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Person-to-person Payment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Person-to-person Payment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Person-to-person Payment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Person-to-person Payment Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Person-to-person Payment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Remote Payments

2.2.2 Proximity Payments

2.3 Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Type

Chapter Three: Global Person-to-person Payment by Players

3.1 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Person-to-person Payment Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

Chapter Four: Person-to-person Payment by Regions

4.1 Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Person-to-person Payment Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Person-to-person Payment Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Person-to-person Payment Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Person-to-person Payment Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

Continued….

