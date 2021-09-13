Power supply market is growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a new research report by Artesyn, COSEL USA, Delta Electronics, MEAN WELL Enterprises, Murata Power Solutions

The “global Power supply market analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global power supply market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Power supply market with detailed market segmentation by product type, output power and by vertical. The global power supply market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading power supply market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the power supply market.

A power supply is an electric device that supplies power to an electrical load. The primary function is to convert electric current from a source to the correct voltage, current, and frequency to power the load. It may also convert a different form of energy – such as solar, mechanical, or chemical – into electrical energy.

The power supply market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as growing adoption of home and building automation systems, emerging telecommunications sector and increasing demand for energy-efficient devices/appliances boosts the market growth. However, the increase in adoption of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and renewable energy sources may affect the growth of AC-DC power supply market is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Leading Key Players:

Artesyn

COSEL USA, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd

Murata Power Solutions

PHOENIX CONTACT

Puls Technologies Inc.

Siemens

TDK-Lambda Corporation

XP Power

The global power supply market is segmented on the basis of product type, output power and by vertical. Based on product type the market is segmented as AC-DC power supply and DC-DC converter. On the basis of output power the market is segmented as power supply with low output (500 W and below), power supply with medium output (500-1,000 W) and power supply with high output (More Than 1,000 W). On the basis of vertical the market is segmented as telecommunications, consumer electronics, medical and healthcare, military and aerospace, transportation, lighting, food and beverages and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global power supply market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The power supply market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting power supply market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Power supply market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the power supply market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from power supply market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for power supply in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the power supply market.

The report also includes the profiles of key power supply companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

