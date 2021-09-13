Precision Harvesting Market set to grow according to forecasts – key player Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, Deere and Company, Raven Industries

Precision Harvesting involves the integration of advanced technologies into existing farming practices to increase production efficiency and the quality of agricultural products. They improve the quality of life for farm workers by reducing heavy labor and tedious tasks. The process consists of collecting field data to optimize the entire harvesting process, enabling real-time geo-tracking of shaking, sweeping, picking and loading activities.

The precision harvesting market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing demand for mechanized harvesting owing to labor shortage, increasing adoption of harvesting robots in greenhouse and horticulture, substantial cost savings and government support for adopting modern harvesting techniques boosts the market growth. However, the high capital investments and lack of skills and technical awareness among farmers impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Ag Leader Technology

2. AGCO Corporation

3. AgJunction

4. CLAAS KGaA mbH

5. Deere and Company

6. DICKEY-john

7. PELLENC S.A.S

8. Raven Industries, Inc.

9. TEEJET TECHNOLOGIES

10. Trimble Inc.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Precision Harvesting

Compare major Precision Harvesting providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Precision Harvesting providers

Profiles of major Precision Harvesting providers

6-year CAGR forecasts for Precision Harvesting -intensive vertical sectors

Precision Harvesting Market aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Precision Harvesting Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Precision Harvesting Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Precision Harvesting market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Precision Harvesting market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Precision Harvesting market is provided.

