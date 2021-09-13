Steel Fiber Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
Global Steel Fiber market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Fiber.
This report researches the worldwide Steel Fiber market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Steel Fiber breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Steel Fiber capacity, production, value, price and market share of Steel Fiber in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Bekaert
Nippon Seisen
Green Steel Solana
Ribbon Technology
Green Steel Group
Ugitech
R.STAT
Sunshine
Huitong
Henan Green
Koolon
Swiit
Hebei Metal Fibre
Longyan Qianglong
Baoji Juyou
Fibercon International
STEWOLS INDIA
Steel Fiber Breakdown Data by Type
Carbon Steel Fibers
Stainless Steel Fibers
Steel Fiber Breakdown Data by Application
Concrete Construction
Refractory Industries
Steel Fiber Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Steel Fiber Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Steel Fiber Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Steel Fiber Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Steel Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Carbon Steel Fibers
1.4.3 Stainless Steel Fibers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Steel Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Concrete Construction
1.5.3 Refractory Industries
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Bekaert
8.1.1 Bekaert Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Fiber
8.1.4 Steel Fiber Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Nippon Seisen
8.2.1 Nippon Seisen Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Fiber
8.2.4 Steel Fiber Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Green Steel Solana
8.3.1 Green Steel Solana Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Fiber
8.3.4 Steel Fiber Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Ribbon Technology
8.4.1 Ribbon Technology Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Fiber
8.4.4 Steel Fiber Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Green Steel Group
8.5.1 Green Steel Group Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Fiber
8.5.4 Steel Fiber Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Ugitech
8.6.1 Ugitech Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Fiber
8.6.4 Steel Fiber Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 R.STAT
8.7.1 R.STAT Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Fiber
8.7.4 Steel Fiber Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Sunshine
8.8.1 Sunshine Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Steel Fiber
8.8.4 Steel Fiber Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
