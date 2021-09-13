Synthetic Leather Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Synthetic Leather Trends & Forecasts by 2023

Global Synthetic Leather Market 2019 Industry research report added by Market research future.com to its vast repository provides important statistics and analytical data to give a complete understanding of the market.

Global synthetic leather market by type (polyurethane (PU), polyvinylchloride (PVC) and bio-based), by end use (footwear, furniture & upholstery, automotive, clothing, accessories, sports, electronics, and others) and by region till 2023;

Market Overview:

Synthetic or artificial leather, also known as bicast leather is a fabric made of artificial materials such as polyurethane (PU), polyvinylchloride (PVC) and other bio-based materials, which are processed, dried and heated to resemble real leather. The synthetic leather is used as a substitute for real leather in diverse end uses including, clothing, footwear, upholstery, furniture and fabric, among others. It is majorly used in applications where a leather-like finish and appearance is required but the real leather is cost intensive, unsuitable and prohibitive due to ethical reasons. Artificial leather consists of a cloth base which is coated with a synthetic resin so that it resembles animal hide on the surface.

Key Players Profiles:

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

Mayur Uniquoters Limited

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

SAN FANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD

TEIJIN LIMITED

FILWEL CO.,LTD

Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co

TORAY INDUSTRIES

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July 2017- Anli Group announced to construct a polyurethane leather plant in Binh Duong province, Vietnam. The plant will have a production capacity of 12 million meter/year polyurethane with two dry and two wet production lines. With this expansion the company will be able to strengthen its position among global polyurethane manufacturers.

March 2017- Toray Industries announced to spend USD 276.87 Million for the expansion of its synthetic leather output in Italy. This expansion will help Toray Industries to meet the growing demand for synthetic leather.

April 2016- Teijin Cordley limited a subsidiary of Teijin’s Group announced to launch a new high grade synthetic leather named as Maestley. The company expanded its series of Maestley products by adoption of natural leather processing procedures. With this product launch the company extend its product portfolio and strengthen its position among major operating players in this market.

July 2015- Flokser Group, one of the leading manufacturer of leather and fabric developed artificial leather fabric using bio based materials delivered by BioAmber Inc. and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. Flosker launched its synthetic leather fabric under its SERTEX brand. This product launch will help company to meet the increasing need of synthetic leather in the market.

Segmentation:

Synthetic Leather Market is segmented on the basis of product, end use, and region Based on type the market is divided into polyurethane (PU), polyvinylchloride (PVC) and bio-based. On the basis of end use the global synthetic leather market is segmented into footwear, furniture & upholstery, automotive, clothing, accessories, and sports, among others. Regionally, there five major regions in which the market is divided. It includes, Asia Pacific, Europe North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regions:

Geographically, there are five key regions in which the global Synthetic Leather Market is spanned across. It includes Asia Pacific, Europe North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest market owing to the growth of footwear, automotive and construction industry. India, Japan and China are the leading markets in this region on account of an increasing investment in major end uses of synthetic leather.

Europe is following Asia Pacific in terms of market size in the global synthetic leather market. Major contributors to the regional market of Asia Pacific are U.K, France, Germany and Italy. Aerospace and automotive industries in Europe are the major consumers of synthetic leather along with the growing use in footwear and accessories segment in this region which, in turn, is driving the growth of regional market.

North America is a substantial region in the global synthetic leather market, which is closely following Europe. U.S. is the largest market in this region owing to the presence of well-established end use industries such as automotive, aerospace along with sports industry. In U.S. there is a constant rise in the reconstruction and household revamping activities intended to manufactures sustainable and attractive homes. This is expected to favor market of synthetic leather in this region. Latin America is witnessing a steady growth of end use industries in countries namely Brazil and Argentina. The pacifying economic and political scenario in the region would push the growth in regional market forward.

In coming years the opportunities for the Middle East & Africa may join the stream with the leading regions due to emerging end use industries namely building & construction and sports, which would help propel the growth of the regional market

Intended Audience: