Global 3D Optical Metrology Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global 3d optical metrology market is expected to grow from USD 1,829.57 million 2017 to USD 3,527.57 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.83%.

“Accurate inspection owing to 3D data for modelling and analysisis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of 3d optical metrology market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are accurate inspection owing to 3d data for modelling and analysis, growing quality requirement in industrial product, high error rate in existing measuring equipment, and increasing use of technically advanced devices for measurement. However, some factors such as lack of awareness and technical expertise, and lack of global standardization may hinder the market growth. The global 3d optical metrology market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as demand for 3d metrology in automation and manufacturing for measurement, inspection, and quality control, adoption of cloud-based solutions, and use of measurement of aspheric lenses for improved traceability. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to physical limitation of optical imaging and sensing, and high cost incurred for setting up the 3d metrology. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global 3d optical metrology market market.

On the basis of component, the global 3d optical metrology market is studied across Hardware and Software.

On the basis of type, the global 3d optical metrology market is studied across 3D Automated Optical Inspection System, Coordinate Measuring Machine, Laser Scanning, and Optical Digitizer.

On the basis of application, the global 3d optical metrology market is studied across Quality Control, Rapid Prototyping, Reverse Engineering, and Virtual Assembly.

On the basis of industry, the global 3d optical metrology market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Architecture & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, and Semiconductor & Electronics.

On the basis of geography, the global 3d optical metrology market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“3D Systems, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global 3d optical metrology market”

The key players profiled in the global 3d optical metrology market are 3D Systems, Inc., AEP Technology, Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Alicona Imaging GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies, Inc., Filmetrics, Inc., Hexagon AB, Mitutoyo Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Renishaw plc, Sensofar LLC, and Zeta Instruments, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global 3d optical metrology market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global 3d optical metrology market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global 3d optical metrology market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global 3d optical metrology market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global 3d optical metrology market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Accurate inspection owing to 3D data for modelling and analysis

4.4.1.2. Growing quality requirement in industrial product

4.4.1.3. High error rate in existing measuring equipment

4.4.1.4. Increasing use of technically advanced devices for measurement

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness and technical expertise

4.4.2.2. Lack of global standardization

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Demand for 3D metrology in automation and manufacturing for measurement, inspection, and quality control

4.4.3.2. Adoption of cloud-based solutions

4.4.3.3. Use of measurement of aspheric lenses for improved traceability

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Physical limitation of optical imaging and sensing

4.4.4.2. High cost incurred for setting up the 3D metrology

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

4.6. Advancement in 3D metrology systems

5. Global 3D Optical Metrology Market, by Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Software

6. Global 3D Optical Metrology Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. 3D Automated Optical Inspection System

6.3. Coordinate Measuring Machine

6.4. Laser Scanning

6.5. Optical Digitizer

7. Global 3D Optical Metrology Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Quality Control

7.3. Rapid Prototyping

7.4. Reverse Engineering

7.5. Virtual Assembly

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

