Global Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global air traffic management market is expected to grow from USD 56.15 billion 2017 to USD 122.65 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.81%.

“Upsurge in airspace congestionis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of air traffic management market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are upsurge in airspace congestion, upgrading of air traffic management infrastructure, and increasing entry of private sector in airspace & defense industry. However, some factors such as and stringent regulatory norms may hinder the market growth. The global air traffic management market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as and future air traffic management infrastructure for unmanned aircraft. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and high cost of infrastructure. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global air traffic management market market.”Air Traffic Control: The highest growing type for the global air traffic management market”

On the basis of type, the global air traffic management market is studied across Air Traffic Control, Air Traffic Flow & Capacity Management, and Air Traffic Services. Among all these type, the Air Traffic Control is projected to hold the largest market share while the Air Traffic Services has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Class A: The highest growing airport class for the global air traffic management market”

On the basis of airport class, the global air traffic management market is studied across Class A, Class B, and Class C. Among all these airport class, the Class A has captured the maximum market share while the Class A has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Brownfield: The highest growing investment for the global air traffic management market”

On the basis of investment, the global air traffic management market is studied across Brownfield and Greenfield. Among all these investment, the Brownfield has captured the maximum market share while the Brownfield has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Communication: The highest growing application for the global air traffic management market”

On the basis of application, the global air traffic management market is studied across Automation, Communication, Navigation, Simulation, and Surveillance. Among all these application, the Communication has captured the maximum market share while the Navigation has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Civil & Commercial: The highest growing end user for the global air traffic management market”

On the basis of end user, the global air traffic management market is studied across Civil & Commercial and Military & Defense. Among all these end user, the Civil & Commercial has captured the maximum market share while the Military & Defense has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Asia-Pacific: The highest growing geography for the global air traffic management market”

On the basis of geography, the global air traffic management market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Asia-Pacific is dominating the market with highest market size.

“Adacel Technologies Limited: The potential growing player for the global air traffic management market”

The key players profiled in the global air traffic management market are Adacel Technologies Limited, BAE Systems PLC, Comsoft Solution GmbH, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, and Thales S.A..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global air traffic management market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global air traffic management market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global air traffic management market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global air traffic management market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global air traffic management market.

