Global Commercial Avionics Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global commercial avionics market is expected to grow from USD 39.78 billion 2017 to USD 57.83 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.49%.

“Increasing passenger traffic fuelling the need for aircraft productionis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of commercial avionics market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing passenger traffic fuelling the need for aircraft production, need for avionics modernization to increase the profitability of fleet, and need to comply with upcoming mandates and deploy next generation avionics. However, some factors such as and shortage of training resources and skilled professionals may hinder the market growth. The global commercial avionics market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as consolidation activity in commercial aircraft industry and aftermarket, and technology innovation for unmanned aircraft. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and cyber security challenges. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global commercial avionics market market.

On the basis of fit, the global commercial avionics market is studied across Linefit Aircraft and Retrofit Aircraft.

On the basis of platform, the global commercial avionics market is studied across Fixed-wing Aircraft and Rotary-wing Aircraft.

On the basis of geography, the global commercial avionics market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

The key players profiled in the global commercial avionics market are Cobham PLC, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Elbit Systems, Ltd., Esterline Technologies Corporation, GE Aviation, Garmin, Ltd., Genesys Aerosystems Group, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Meggitt PLC., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Safran S.A., Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Thales S.A., and United Technologies Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Increasing passenger traffic fuelling the need for aircraft production

4.4.1.2. Need for avionics modernization to increase the profitability of fleet

4.4.1.3. Need to comply with upcoming mandates and deploy next generation avionics

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Shortage of training resources and skilled professionals

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Consolidation activity in commercial aircraft industry and aftermarket

4.4.3.2. Technology Innovation for unmanned aircraft

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Cyber security challenges

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

5. Global Commercial Avionics Market, by Fit

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Linefit Aircraft

5.3. Retrofit Aircraft

6. Global Commercial Avionics Market, by Platform

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fixed-wing Aircraft

6.3. Rotary-wing Aircraft

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

