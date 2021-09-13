Reportocean.com “Global mHealth Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global mHealth Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global mhealth market is expected to grow from USD 25.79 billion 2017 to USD 150.79 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.70%.

“Increasing use of mobile and smart devices for delivering healthcare serviceis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of mhealth market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing use of mobile and smart devices for delivering healthcare service, mobile technologies for mobile health communication, government initiatives and regulatory mandates, technological advancements bought by active collaboration activity, and prevalence of of diabetes, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. However, some factors such as lack of reliable local infrastructure in developing economies, and lack of skilled medical staff and inadequate health literacy may hinder the market growth. The global mhealth market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as assessing mhealth and future health needs in developing countries, and adoption of mhealth products by small and mid-size healthcare centers. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to economic evaluation of mhealth services, and privacy and security concerns. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global mhealth market market.”Connected Medical Devices: The highest growing product for the global mhealth market”

On the basis of product, the global mhealth market is studied across Connected Medical Devices, Mobile Health Apps, and Mobile Health Services. Among all these product, the Connected Medical Devices is projected to hold the largest market share while the Mobile Health Apps has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Healthcare Providers: The highest growing end user for the global mhealth market”

On the basis of end user, the global mhealth market is studied across Healthcare Patients, Healthcare Payers, and Healthcare Providers. Among all these end user, the Healthcare Providers has captured the maximum market share while the Healthcare Payers has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Americas: The highest growing geography for the global mhealth market”

On the basis of geography, the global mhealth market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

“AgaMatrix: The potential growing player for the global mhealth market”

The key players profiled in the global mhealth market are AgaMatrix, AirStrip Technologies, Alivecor, Apple, Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, BioTelemetry, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeWatch AG, Medtronic PLC, Nokia Corporation, OMRON Healthcare Group, athenahealth, Inc., and iHealth Lab, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global mhealth market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global mhealth market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global mhealth market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global mhealth market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global mhealth market.

