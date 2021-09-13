Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 to 2027 | Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market (by Size: Small, Medium, Large and Extra-large; by Mode of Operation: Semi-autonomous and Autonomous; by Application: Defense, Scientific Research, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Off-shore Survey, Commercial, and Others (Search & Rescue, Debris Removal, etc.) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019-2027”, the unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.69% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 and registered market value of US$ 1.82 Bn in 2018.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59684

Market Insights

Autonomous drones and aerial vehicles are a common sight and are used across several end-use applications. However, the rapid growth is not limited to only aerial unmanned aerial vehicle and land drone but the growth of unmanned surface vehicles is also gaining momentum. Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are extensively used for ocean data, scientific research, mapping, commercial, and maritime security. Consistent growth in all the aforementioned applications has certainly propelled the demand for unmanned surface vehicles and the demand is further expected to grow with brisk pace in coming years. Besides, USVs witnessed rapid growth in their significance in the military and defense applications. These vehicles provide unmatched surveillance towards the maritime borders and often used for preventive actions in case of emergency. Rapid adoption of such autonomous vehicles in military and defense application has certainly encouraged the growth of USVs market.

In 2017, North America appeared as the global leader in unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) market. The region is one of the biggest defense & military spender owing to the presence of the United States and rapid proliferation of autonomous vehicles across all battlefronts generated a positive wave of growth for USVs. In terms of market growth, Asia Pacific is expected to show fastest growth in adoption of autonomous vehicles and consequently unmanned Surface Vehicles Market.

Do Inquiry before buying research report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/59684

Competitive Insights:

The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) vendors including Elbit Systems Ltd., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Textron, Inc., ASV Global, Atlas Elektronik GmbH., 5G International, Inc., Eca Group, Liquid Robotics, Inc., and Searobotics. The USVs market is still in nascent stages of development with few companies leading the way in the market. However, the market holds tremendous potential for new companies trying to venture in the unmanned surface vehicles market. Consequently, the market is expected to become more fragmented in coming years. Furthermore, these companies also expected to lock horns in terms of technological advancements and new improved version of unmanned surface vehicles are anticipated to appear in the market in next few years.

Market Segmentation

By Size (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

Small

Medium

Large

Extra large

By Mode of Operation (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous

By Application (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

Defense

Scientific Research

Oil & Gas

Renewable Energy

Off-shore Survey

Commercial

Others (Search & Rescue, Debris Removal, etc.)

By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The complete report is available at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/unmanned-surface-vehicles-usvs-market

Our Blog: http://www.tcnindustry.com/

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Toll-Free (US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com