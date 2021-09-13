Urban Farming Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Urban Farming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Urban agriculture, urban farming, or urban gardening is the practice of cultivating, processing and distributing food in or around urban areas. Urban agriculture can also involve animal husbandry, aquaculture, agroforestry, urban beekeeping, and horticulture.

This report studies the Urban Farming Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Urban Farming market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

This report focuses on the global Urban Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Urban Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Gotham Greens

Brooklyn Grange Farm

UrbanFarmers AG

BrightFarms

GrowUP Urban Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Edenworks

Pasona

Sky Green

Green Sense Farms

American Hydroponics

Agrilution

Certhon

Dalsem

Harnois Greenhouses

Richel Group

Urban Crop Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

Argus Controls Systems

Netafim

Hydrodynamics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Animal Husbandry

Aquaculture

Agroforestry

Urban Beekeeping

Horticulture

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Community

Home Gardens

Corporate

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Urban Farming report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Urban Farming Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Urban Farming are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

