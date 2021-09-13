Warehousing & Logistics Robots Market Size study, by Type (Palletizing Robots, Handling Robots, Depalletizing Robots, Delivery Robots, Supporting Robots, Manufacturing Robots, Others) Growth and Forecast 2025
Global Warehousing & Logistics Robots Market valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Warehousing & Logistics Robots Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Warehousing and logistics robots automate the process of storing and moving goods as they make their way through the supply chain. They’re often used in warehouses and storage facilities to organize and transport products, but they can be used in other settings too. These robots offer far greater levels of uptime over manual labor, leading to major productivity gains and profitability for those deploying the robots. Increasing requirement for automation in industrial applications, high efficiency at low cost and growth in e-commerce industry are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.
Moreover, adoption of robotics by small-medium-sized enterprises is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. In addition, warehousing & logistics robot offers various benefits such as reduces the cost of human training, decreases the unexpected errors as compare to humans, enhances the efficiency of the organizations and so on. With these benefits, demand of warehousing & logistics robot is growing among its end-users in all over the world. However, high implementation cost of the robots and lack of awareness is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Warehousing & Logistics Robots during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Warehousing & Logistics Robots Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing adoption of industrial robots and favorable government support in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as stable rate in the global Warehousing & Logistics Robots market over the upcoming years. North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising investment on warehousing & logistics robot across the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
Fanuc
Schaffer
Dematic
KUKA (Swisslog)
Amazon Robotics
Vanderlande
CIM Corp
Vecna
Grenzebach
Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz
Hitachi
Bastian
Adept Technology
Fetch Robotics
Gray Orange
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Palletizing Robot
Handling Robots
Depalletizing Robots
Delivery Robots
Supporting Robots
Manufacturing Robots
Others
By Application:
Food & Beverage Logistics
Pharmaceutical Logistics
Electronic Product Logistics
Mechanical Product Logistics
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Warehousing & Logistics Robots Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors