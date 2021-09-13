Wind Power Market, Update 2019 – Global Market Size, Average Price, Turbine Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

“Wind Power Market, Update 2018 – Global Market Size, Average Price, Turbine Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025”, is the latest market analysis report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market.

The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global wind market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the market and provides data covering historic and forecast market size, average capital cost, installed capacity and generation globally, and in eleven key wind power markets – China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, France, UK, US, South Africa, Germany, and Japan.

The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Companies Mentioned:

GE Power

Vestas Wind Systems A/s

Nordex SE

Suzlon

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Enercon Gmbh

Envision Energy Limited

China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Scope

The report includes –

– Wind power market study at global level and at key country level covering countries such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, France, UK, US, South Africa, Germany, and Japan

– Coverage of the key growth drivers and challenges related to each country’s wind power market, and the market’s influence on the environment and the country’s economy

– Historic (2006-2017) and forecast (2018-2025) data for cumulative and annual installed wind power capacity and is provided at global and key country level

– Average turbine size for onshore and offshore installations for the 2006-2025 period, globally and for each of the key countries

– Global market shares for 2017; market shares of the major turbine manufacturers in 2017 and market share trend for the period 2010-2017 for each key country

– Market size data at key country and global level.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 8

1.2 List of Figures 9

2 Executive Summary 14

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by 1.4% in 2017 14

2.2 Auctions to boost wind power capacity additions 15

2.3 Global wind power investment is set to reach $98.9 billion by 2025 16

2.4 Asia-Pacific is the largest regional wind power market in 2017 17

2.5 China is the largest market in terms of cumulative and annual capacity additions 18

2.6 Offshore wind market will continue to gain momentum during the forecast period 19

3 Introduction 21

3.1 Wind Power, Technology Definition 21

3.2 Wind Power, Technology Overview 21

3.3 Wind Turbine and Components 21

3.4 Wind Power, Value Chain 23

3.5 GlobalData Report Guidance 24

4 Wind Power Market, Global 25

4.1 Wind Power Market, Global, Overview

