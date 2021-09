Wooden Cutleries Market Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2018-2028

Wooden cutleries are being used as a replacement of plastic cutleries in the culinary sector owing to their biodegradable nature. Despite being disposable, these are considered environmentally friendly as they are either biodegradable or 100% compostable. Several manufacturers of disposable wooden cutleries do not use any harmful chemicals in their products which means these do not cause harm to the environment. Wooden cutleries can be used in or as well as outdoor food events. Use of wooden cutleries helps in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the food display. To manufacture wooden cutleries, wood which is going to be used needs to be sanded and smoothened to ensure that it is free from cracks and splinters. Any hardwood can be used for making wooden cutleries including birch and maple. Some wood such as Cyprus and Cedar may contaminate the food with oily resins and strong odors. Also, wooden cutleries made from recycled wood are not safe if proper care is not taken during the manufacturing process. There are several manufacturers of high-quality wooden cutlery, who produce a variety of forks, spoons, and knives in various designs and styles.

Wooden Cutleries Market: Dynamics

Wooden cutleries provide a unique alternative to disposable plastic cutleries. Although plastic cutlery is cheap, there are many disadvantages associated with the usage of plastic. Plastic absorbs and releases toxic chemicals, which may potentially cause harmful effects on the human body. This has created an increasing demand for wooden cutleries. Apart from this, governing bodies of various countries are imposing regulations against using plastics. This is anticipated to drive the wooden cutleries market during the forecast period. However, wood is a porous and absorbent material, which makes it prone to be a breeding ground for bacteria. Hence, it should not be used for long term. Manufacturers of wooden cutleries need to take care that no harmful chemicals are added during the process of manufacturing. These factors make it complicated for the consumer to decide whether they should use wooden cutleries or stick to their conventional cutleries. This might hamper the growth of wooden cutleries market globally during the forecast period.

As the professional cooking at home is increasingly getting popular among consumers, it has created new opportunities for the growth of wooden cutleries market. Consumers are more concerned about the presentation of their food and are willing to invest in fine quality cutlery owing to the increased popularity of cooking programs on TV and food magazines. This trend is expected to propel the demand for wooden cutleries globally further.

Wooden Cutleries Market: Segmentation

Globallythe wooden cutleries market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end uses–

On the basis of Product Type, the global wooden cutleries market has been segmented as-

Knives

Forks

Spoons

On the basis of End Uses, the global wooden cutleries market has been segmented as-

Foodservice Providers

Household

Wooden Cutleries Market: Key players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global wooden cutleries market are Chefast kitchen accessories, Warther Cutlery, Mede Cutlery Company, Huhtamaki Group Oyj, Cutco Corporation, Utica Cutlery Company, Eco-Products, Inc., and more.Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global wooden cutleries market during the forecast period.