Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) Market Growth, Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024

Xylo-oligosaccharides, also named as XOS, is a type of functional polymer sugar composed of 2-7 xylose molecules bonded with β (1-4) glycosidic bonds. XOS product specifications in the market: including: 95% XOS powder, 70% XOS powder, 35% XOS powder, 20% XOS powder, 70% XOS syrup.

According to this study, over the next five years the Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 130 million by 2024, from US$ 93 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

XOS-95P

XOS-70P

XOS-70L

XOS-35P

XOS-20P

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medicine and Health Products

Food and Drinks

Feed

Others (Other health benefits)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Longlive

Kangwei

HFsugar

Henan Shengtai

YIBIN YATAI

HBTX

YuHua

ShunTian

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

