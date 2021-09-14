3D Printed Drugs Market Global Outlook to 2030 by Leading Key Players – Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Hewlett Packard Caribe, BV, 3D Printer Drug Machine, FabRx

The report on “3D Printed Drugs Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Spritam is the only 3D printed drug which has received FDA approval. This drug was first available in the market in 2016, and can be used to treat epilepsy. The potential market for other 3D printed drugs (moderate growth scenario) is estimated to be $278 million in 2020, and would reach $522 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030. 3D printed drugs are developed by 3D printing technology to treat patients and children affected with dysphagia. These drugs are highly porous in nature and disintegrate rapidly, which eliminate the need to directly swallow the intact high-dose medicine.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Hewlett Packard Caribe, BV, LLC, 3D Printer Drug Machine, FabRx Ltd.

The growth of the 3D printed drugs market is driven by upsurge in demand of instantaneous soluble drugs, rise in geriatric population, and high adoption of 3D printing technology. In addition, rapid technological advancements, increase in awareness about the 3D printing, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure fuel the market growth. However, factors such as adverse effects related to these drugs, lack of government regulations for these drugs, and use of 3D printing to develop illegal drugs are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, introduction of 3D printed drugs by various key vendors in developing nations and increase in healthcare investment in emerging nations are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

The market is segmented on the basis of Spritam, scenario, and geography. For Spritam, market is categorized on the basis of geography into U.S. and rest of North America. On the basis of scenario, the market is categorized into low growth scenario, moderate growth scenario, and rapid growth scenario. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S. and rest of North America), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

