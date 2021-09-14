Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2022

Infertility is a medical condition characterized by inability to achieve pregnancy. The problem has aggravated in many parts of the world underscoring the need for technological prowess to address the issue. Advancement in medical technology has brought forth Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) which is acting as saviour for treatment of infertility. ART procedures spans from Invitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination technologies such as Intrauterine Insemination, Intravaginal Insemination and Intracervical Insemination to third party assisted ART. Adoption rate of ART techniques has been increasing at fast pace globally.

Growth of global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market is primarily attributed to factors such as prevalence of infertility, advanced maternal age, high obesity rates, rising level of alcohol and tobacco consumption, low awareness of fertility problems and favourable reimbursement policies. However, the market faces challenges due to stringent regulatory norms and high treatment cost associated with treatment of infertility. The market is characterized by leading trends such growth in strategic alliances and technological advancement in various procedures pertaining to treatment of infertility using ART.

The report “Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market – In Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination and Third Party Assisted ART Market Outlook 2022” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market with coverage of major technologies such as In Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination and Third-Party Assisted ART (Sperm donation, Egg donation, Embryo donation and Surrogates). Geographically, the market is segmented into Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Future forecasts of ART market overall and across various sub-segments is provided in the report till the year 2022. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global market include Merck & Co., Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc., Vitrolife AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global assisted reproductive technology market.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Assisted Reproductive Technology: Introduction

3.1 Infertility

3.1.1 Causes of Infertility

3.1.2 Infertility Treatments

3.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

3.2.1 IVF

3.2.2 Assisted Insemination

3.2.3 Third Party Assisted ART

3.2.4 Assisted Reproductive Treatment (ART) Procedure

4. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Technology

4.2.2 Market Share by Procedure

4.2.3 Market Share by Region

5. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Segmentation

5.1 In Vitro Fertilization

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 IVF Procedure

5.1.3 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.4 Market Share by End-User

5.1.5 Market Penetration by Nations

5.2 Artificial Insemination Market

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Artificial Insemination Procedure

5.2.3 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.4 Market Share by Procedure

5.2.5 Market Share by Region

5.3 Third-party assisted ART

5.3.1 Overview

6. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Regional Analysis

6.1 Americas

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Strategic Alliances

7.1.2 Technological Advancement

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Prevalence of Infertility

7.2.2 Advanced Maternal Age

7.2.3 High Obesity Rates

7.2.4 Rising Level of Tobacco & Alcohol Consumption

7.2.5 Low Awareness of Fertility Problems

7.2.6 Favorable Reimbursements

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Stringent Regulations

7.3.2 High Treatment Cost

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Merck & Co., Inc.

9.2 CooperSurgical, Inc.

9.3 Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.

9.4 Vitrolife AB

9.5 Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

Continuous…

