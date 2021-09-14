Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2025 – Airbiquity, Continental AG, Fujitsu, Harman International Industries, Infineon Technologies AG

Over The Air (OTA) service is attractive to carmakers as a way to update software in a car. Connected vehicles are enabled to receive Over the Air software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from the remote cloud. In this way, it helps to reduce recall expenses, improve cyber-security response time, increase product quality and operational efficiency. It is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to rising demand for a better, economical and faster way to detect, report and fix defects.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004326/

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market by product, type, application, vehicle type, and geography from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Airbiquity Inc

2. Continental AG

3. Fujitsu Ltd

4. Harman International Industries Inc

5. Infineon Technologies AG

6. Movimento Inc

7. Nvidia Corporation

8. NXP Semiconductors

9. Robert Bosch GmbH

10. Tesla Inc

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The “Global Automotive Over The Air Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Over The Air industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Over The Air market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Automotive Over The Air market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Over The Air market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Automotive Over The Air market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and vehicle type. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA) and Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA). On the basis of the application the market is segmented Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Infotainment, Safety & Security, Telematics Control Unit (TCU), and Others (User Interface & User Experience, Apps). Based on vehicle type the market is segmented into Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV).

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market LANDSCAPE

Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – Application

Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004326/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.