Biomaterials Market 2019 Leading Industry Players: Bayer AG, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., BASF SE, Invibio Ltd., Collagen Matrix, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Royal DSM

The global biomaterials market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ceramic, polymeric, metallic and others, out of which, the metallic biomaterials segment is anticipated to have leading share because they are reliable, strong and have high tensile strength. Based on applications, the market is segmented into wound healing, cardiovascular, dental, orthopedic, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, tissue engineering and others. The biomaterial industry is majorly focusing on the effectiveness and better biocompatibility of the biomaterials which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

The global biomaterials market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 11.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Technological advances and rising awareness for biomaterials are some of the factors that are expected to boost the growth of the market. Further, increased prevalence of road accidents coupled with the rising population of geriatric population is also expected to drive the demand for biomaterials. Moreover, different types of research and development activities in the field of biomaterials are estimated to affect the market growth significantly over the forecast period.

Regionally, the global biomaterials market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe region are anticipated to lead the market because of the increase in investment by the government and rising awareness of tissue engineering. Further, rise in the geriatric population is also fuelling the growth of the market in these regions. Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific markets are anticipated to showcase a significant growth over forecast period which can be attributed to the growing rate of implementation of biomaterials in medical surgery procedures in these regions.

Elderly Population to Enhance Market Growth

The rise in the geriatric population coupled with increased prevalence of road accidents are some of the major factors that are expected to fuel the demand for biomaterials. These factors will further promote the growth of the global biomaterials market. Additionally, various technological advancement and increased investment by the government is expected drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, the most important property of biomaterial is biocompatibility. If it is not compatible with the biological system, the immune system will consider it foreign which will result in rejection that may lead to various types of health disorders that could be fatal. Such factors are anticipated to limit the growth of the market.

The report titled “Biomaterials Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global biomaterials market in terms of market segmentation by type, applications and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global biomaterials market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Bayer AG, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., BASF SE, Invibio Ltd., Collagen Matrix, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Royal DSM, Evonik Industries AG, Invibio, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global biomaterials market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

