Blockchain Identity Management Market Global Industry Analysis, Advancements in Technology, Innovation, Applications, Growth, Trends and Business Opportunities by 2026

Blockchain identity management Market – the banking, financial service, and insurance segment is anticipated to due to increasing need for the identity verification in the banking system and having the complexity in identification methods are favoring the market. Banks have been researching ways to share customer information within a secure manner and a blockchain-based solution is a clear contender. Cryptographic protection can help keep information secure while the ability to share a constantly updated record with many parties can simplify the administrative process by reducing unnecessary duplication of information and requests.

Some of the key players in Global Blockchain Identity Management Market are: Factom, UniqID, Netki, IBM, AWS, BTL Group, KYC-Chain, Oracle, Peer Ledger, Civic Technologies, Bitfury, Blockverify, ShoCard, Cambridge Blockchain and Neuroware.

More info about this research please click here @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=43454