Call Center Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Call Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Call Center development in United States, Europe and China.The key players covered in this study[24]7 IncAlliance Data SystemATOSBT Communications (Ireland)Capita Customer ManagementConvergys CorpEnter Call CenterEXL Service HoldingsGenpactHCL BPO Services NIIBEX GlobalIBM Global Process ServicesPlusoft InformaticaSitelSykes EnterprisesTata Consultancy ServicesTeleperformanceWest Corporation Market segment by Type, the product can be split intoOut-sourced Call CentersIn-house Call CentersMarket segment by Application, split intoMass Market CenterB2B CenterUniversal CenterMarket segment by Regions/Countries, this report coversUnited StatesEuropeChinaJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaCentral & South America Table of Contents -Major Key Points1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global Call Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)1.4.2 Out-sourced Call Centers1.4.3 In-house Call Centers1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global Call Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)1.5.2 Mass Market Center1.5.3 B2B Center1.5.4 Universal Center1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered………..12 International Players Profiles12.1 [24]7 Inc12.1.1 [24]7 Inc Company Details12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.1.3 Call Center Introduction12.1.4 [24]7 Inc Revenue in Call Center Business (2013-2018)12.1.5 [24]7 Inc Recent Development12.2 Alliance Data System12.2.1 Alliance Data System Company Details12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.2.3 Call Center Introduction12.2.4 Alliance Data System Revenue in Call Center Business (2013-2018)12.2.5 Alliance Data System Recent Development12.3 ATOS12.3.1 ATOS Company Details12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.3.3 Call Center Introduction12.3.4 ATOS Revenue in Call Center Business (2013-2018)12.3.5 ATOS Recent Development12.4 BT Communications (Ireland)12.4.1 BT Communications (Ireland) Company Details12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.4.3 Call Center Introduction12.4.4 BT Communications (Ireland) Revenue in Call Center Business (2013-2018)12.4.5 BT Communications (Ireland) Recent Development12.5 Capita Customer Management12.5.1 Capita Customer Management Company Details12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.5.3 Call Center Introduction12.5.4 Capita Customer Management Revenue in Call Center Business (2013-2018)12.5.5 Capita Customer Management Recent Development12.6 Convergys Corp12.6.1 Convergys Corp Company Details12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.6.3 Call Center Introduction12.6.4 Convergys Corp Revenue in Call Center Business (2013-2018)12.6.5 Convergys Corp Recent Development12.7 Enter Call Center12.7.1 Enter Call Center Company Details12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.7.3 Call Center Introduction12.7.4 Enter Call Center Revenue in Call Center Business (2013-2018)12.7.5 Enter Call Center Recent Development12.8 EXL Service Holdings12.8.1 EXL Service Holdings Company Details12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.8.3 Call Center Introduction12.8.4 EXL Service Holdings Revenue in Call Center Business (2013-2018)12.8.5 EXL Service Holdings Recent Development