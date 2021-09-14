Clothing Fastener Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025 | Acute Market Reports
Clothing Fastener are used to fasten clothing, such as hook and loop, snaps,buttons, Zippers etc. In 2018, the global Clothing Fastener market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Clothing Fastener status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clothing Fastener development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Velcro
3M
APLIX
Kuraray Group
YKK
Paiho
Jianli
Heyi
Binder
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hook and Loop
Snaps
Buttons
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Jackets and Coats
Trousers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Clothing Fastener status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Clothing Fastener development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clothing Fastener are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
