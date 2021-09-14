Cloud Gaming Market Technological Developments and Detailed Insights on Upcoming Market Trends, Forecast 2019-2025

Cloud gaming, also known as games on demand, is an online gaming service. It provides direct play abilities to end users on variety of devices. Increasing enhancement being provided by the cloud gaming platform to end-users and reduced cost for playing the games will be the major drivers for the growth of the cloud gaming market.

Increasing awareness of population towards online gaming and increase in the mobile gaming audience will drive the market in the coming years whereas privacy and security concerns can act as restraining factors in the market. Increasing penetration of internet and growth of IoT will bring new opportunities in the cloud gaming market.

The “Global Cloud Gaming Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cloud gaming industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global cloud gaming market with detailed market segmentation by type, platform, user type and geography. The global cloud gaming market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The list of companies for Cloud Gaming market include:

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. NVIDIA Corporation

3. PlayGiga

4. Playkey

5. SONY Corporation

6. Gakai

7. OnLive

8. GameString

9. Sling Media

10. LiquidSky Software

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cloud gaming market based on type, platform and user type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall cloud gaming market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

