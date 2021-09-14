Cloud Services Market Region wise dynamics and growth prospects across regions 2018-2025: Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon, Cisco, Rackspace, Akamai Technologies

Cloud services are the on-demand services availed via internet. These services are designed to provide scalable & easy access to applications, services and resources that are entirely managed by cloud service providers. Cloud services comprise of wide array of resources that are delivered by a service provider to its customers. Cloud services market across the globe is already intense and have attained significant market penetration across the globe. Further, upcoming technological development in this market is anticipated to motivate the vendors to introduce more efficient and hi-tech cloud services.

The “Global Cloud Services Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cloud Services industry with a focus on the global market trend. The global Cloud Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

List of Companies covered in this report are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco, Microsoft, IBM Corp., Google, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Hewlett Packard, VMware, Rockspace, Orcale, and among others.

The report aims to provide an overview of global cloud services market along with detailed segmentation of market by type, cloud location, end user industry, and five major geographical regions. Global cloud services market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period due substantial rise of small and medium enterprises across the globe leading to increased adoption of cloud computing.

