Color Cosmetics Market Current and Upcoming Trends Analysis by 2023

In 2016, the global color cosmetics market was valued at $5,875 million and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2017-2023 to reach value of $9,555 million by 2023. Personal beauty care products that improve the physical appearance of an individual are known as color cosmetics products. Various colorants and ingredients are used in cosmetics such as facial make up, lip care, eye make-up, and nail care. These color cosmetics include products such as nail paints, powders, eyeliners, foundations, lipsticks, bronzers, and others.

The global color cosmetics market is driven by increased preference for color cosmetics products in the beauty industry. In addition, increase in disposable income in the emerging economies and rise in the financial independence of working women drive the market growth. However, stringent government norms restrict the market growth. Conversely, the color cosmetics market provides several growth opportunities due to surge in demand for organic color cosmetics products. The color cosmetics market faces a key challenge of maintain the quality of mass color cosmetics products.

The global color cosmetics market is segmented based on target, application, and geography. Based on target, it is classified into prestige products and mass products. Based on application, it is categorized facial make up, lip products, eye make up, and nail products. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include

Unilever N.V.

L’Oreal Group

Avon Products, Inc.

The Est?e Lauder Companies Inc.

Kryolan Professional Make-Up

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Chantecaille Beaute Inc.

Coty Inc.

Ciat? London

Revlon Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global color cosmetics market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

The in-depth analysis of the key segments helps in locating the target markets and their applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market are profiled along with their strategies & developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Color Cosmetics Market By Target Market

Chapter 5: Color Cosmetics Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Color Cosmetics Market, By Geography

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

