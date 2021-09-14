Cosmetics Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario

Cosmetics are personal care products that are used to enhance and beautify the appearance of individuals. Cosmetics comprise of a mixture of chemical compounds, which are made from synthetics and natural sources. Sun care, skin care, hair care, deodorants, makeup & color cosmetics, and fragrances are some of the popularly used cosmetics. A global increase in the use of sun screen lotions, moisturizing lotions, body lotions, facial wipes, face wash and make up products is fuelling the growth of the global cosmetics market. Retail stores and online portals are the two primary sales channels in this market. Over the past decade, the global cosmetics market has witnessed a steady growth and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Rising consciousness about external appearance among individuals coupled with the rise in disposable income is leading to the increased demand of cosmetics products.

Amongst the different key categories of cosmetics, skin & sun care is anticipated to constitute the largest market share of the global cosmetics market throughout the analysis period. The growth is primarily fuelled by the increasing usage of skin & sun care products amongst both men and women. Geographically, Europe dominates the global cosmetics market, accounting for around 1/3rd of the total cosmetics market revenue in 2014. The use of natural and organic beauty products, is a prominent trend which is fostering the growth of the cosmetics market in the region. The rising demand for natural, herbal and organic beauty products creates potential opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop newer products to suit consumer preferences. LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) region exhibits a dynamic market for cosmetics. The market in the region is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.9% during 2015-2020.

Product launch, acquisitions and collaborations are the key strategies deployed in this industry. Large companies seek to acquire smaller brands in order to expand and strengthen their product portfolios. For instance, in March 2015, Avon launched “Outspoken Fresh,” a novel fragrance for women. Additionally, in January 2015, Est?e Lauder Companies Inc. acquired GLAMGLOW, a Hollywood inspired prestige skin care brand for men and women. The key players profiled in this report are L’Or?al Group, Avon Incorporation, Proctor and Gamble Corporation, Unilever, Oriflame Cosmetics, Revlon Incorporation, Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies, Incorporation, Skinfood and Shiseido Incorporation.

The global market is segmented based on category, mode of sale, gender and geography. The category segment comprises of skin & sun care products, hair care products, deodorants, makeup & color cosmetics and fragrances. Skin care, sun care and hair care products are largely used by individuals and hold a considerable amount of share in the global cosmetic products category. The mode of sale segment comprises of retail and online sale, where the retail mode of sale is further classified into general departmental store, supermarkets, drug stores and brand outlets. The customers majorly prefer the retail mode of sale for buying cosmetic products, whereas, the purchase of cosmetic products, online, is observed to be a rising trend among customers. Geographically, the global cosmetics market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the cosmetics market, including information about current market trends such as growing inclination of men towards cosmetics usage, increasing demand for organic cosmetic products and others

Report highlights the changing market dynamics such as improving lifestyles of individuals across all regions, rising demand for skin & sun care products, advanced beauty treatments, rising human health concerns, expected trends and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers operating in the market, and would help in developing effective strategies

Value chain analysis of the industry provides a clear view of the key intermediaries and value additions at every stage in the chain

Insights regarding emerging opportunities such as rising demand for natural ingredients in cosmetic products would help stakeholders in implementing strategic business plans

The report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.

