Flow Cytometry Market 2019 Analysis – Research Covers Top Industry Players as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Novozymes, Agilent Technologies, Amyris, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Flow Cytometry Market – Highlight

Flow Cytometry is a laser or impedance-based biophysical technology that is used for cell sorting & counting and detecting biomarkers in protein engineering. Flow cytometer enables analysis of the physical and chemical characteristics of thousands of particles.

The major uses of the flow cytometry are in diagnosis of health disorders, such as, blood cancers. Some other applications of the flow cytometry include research, experimental practice and clinical trials.

Technological developments in flow cytometers, rising acceptance of the flow cytometry techniques in research activities & clinical trials, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the major drivers which are likely to anticipate the growth of flow cytometry market.

Growth in stem cell research and development of high-throughput flow cytometry technologies are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Flow Cytometry Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the flow cytometry industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global flow cytometry market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography.

The global flow cytometry market is expected to eyewitness growth in the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the important market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Flow Cytometry Market – Leading Players

The report also includes the profiles of key flow cytometry manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Novozymes, Agilent Technologies, Amyris, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, New England Biolabs (NEB), and Synthetic Genomics, Inc. among others.

Based on the products, the flow cytometry market is segmented into reagents & consumables, flow cytometry instruments, software, and accessories. The market by application is categorized into research applications, clinical applications, and industrial applications. Based on the end user, the market can be segmented into research applications, clinical applications, and industrial applications.

Flow Cytometry Market – Regional Overview

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global flow cytometry market based on products, applications, and end users.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall in flow cytometry market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share owing to technological advancements, increasing research activities, and rising applications of flow cytometry in the region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to the rising flow cytometry-based research in China, India, Japan, and South Korea; expansion of research infrastructure; and increasing public-private initiatives aimed to boost the research practices in this region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

