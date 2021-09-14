Full-Service Carrier Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Full service Carriers would usually have three classes of service—Economy, business and first class. The ticket price includes charges for baggage, meals, drinks etc, whether we avail them or not.

The APAC region has been the largest revenue contributor to the full-service carrier market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Full-Service Carrier market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Full-Service Carrier status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Full-Service Carrier development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

American Airlines

China Eastern Airlines

China Southern Airlines

Delta Airlines

United Airlines

Air China

Air France

All Nippon Airways

British Airways

Emirates

Lufthansa

Turkish Airlines

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Flight Entertainment

Checked Baggage

Meals and Beverages

Comforts

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Domestic Aviation

International Aviation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Full-Service Carrier status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Full-Service Carrier development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Full-Service Carrier are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Full-Service Carrier Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Flight Entertainment

1.4.3 Checked Baggage

1.4.4 Meals and Beverages

1.4.5 Comforts

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Full-Service Carrier Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Domestic Aviation

1.5.3 International Aviation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Full-Service Carrier Market Size

2.2 Full-Service Carrier Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Full-Service Carrier Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Full-Service Carrier Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Full-Service Carrier Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Full-Service Carrier Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Full-Service Carrier Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Full-Service Carrier Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Full-Service Carrier Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Full-Service Carrier Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Full-Service Carrier Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Full-Service Carrier Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Full-Service Carrier Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 American Airlines

12.1.1 American Airlines Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Full-Service Carrier Introduction

12.1.4 American Airlines Revenue in Full-Service Carrier Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 American Airlines Recent Development

12.2 China Eastern Airlines

12.2.1 China Eastern Airlines Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Full-Service Carrier Introduction

12.2.4 China Eastern Airlines Revenue in Full-Service Carrier Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 China Eastern Airlines Recent Development

12.3 China Southern Airlines

12.3.1 China Southern Airlines Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Full-Service Carrier Introduction

12.3.4 China Southern Airlines Revenue in Full-Service Carrier Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 China Southern Airlines Recent Development

12.4 Delta Airlines

12.4.1 Delta Airlines Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Full-Service Carrier Introduction

12.4.4 Delta Airlines Revenue in Full-Service Carrier Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Delta Airlines Recent Development

12.5 United Airlines

12.5.1 United Airlines Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Full-Service Carrier Introduction

12.5.4 United Airlines Revenue in Full-Service Carrier Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 United Airlines Recent Development

12.6 Air China

12.6.1 Air China Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Full-Service Carrier Introduction

12.6.4 Air China Revenue in Full-Service Carrier Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Air China Recent Development

12.7 Air France

12.7.1 Air France Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Full-Service Carrier Introduction

12.7.4 Air France Revenue in Full-Service Carrier Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Air France Recent Development

12.8 All Nippon Airways

12.8.1 All Nippon Airways Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Full-Service Carrier Introduction

12.8.4 All Nippon Airways Revenue in Full-Service Carrier Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 All Nippon Airways Recent Development

12.9 British Airways

12.9.1 British Airways Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Full-Service Carrier Introduction

12.9.4 British Airways Revenue in Full-Service Carrier Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 British Airways Recent Development

12.10 China Eastern Airlines

12.10.1 China Eastern Airlines Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Full-Service Carrier Introduction

12.10.4 China Eastern Airlines Revenue in Full-Service Carrier Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 China Eastern Airlines Recent Development

12.11 Emirates

12.12 Lufthansa

12.13 Turkish Airlines

Continuous…

