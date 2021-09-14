GCC Defence Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “GCC Defence Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The GCC defense market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.12% during the forecast period 2019–2024.

The existing geopolitical tensions between the countries of the GCC is forcing the armies to concentrate on strengthening their military power, thereby attracting investments in the defense sector.

The presence of high defense spending countries and the existence of high wealth in the region are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The necessity of improving the local defense manufacturing firms is being realized by the countries in the region. The efforts of these countries in this regard are expected to generate opportunities for the market in the years to come.Scope of the Report

The countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The GCC defense market outlook covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the past, present, and also during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Procurement of Air-based Vehicles Expected to Drive the Market Revenues During the Forecast Period

Though the countries in the region face threats from the sea, they also need to improve their air-based surveillance and defense capabilities. The recent imposition of air, land, and sea blockade on Qatar by the Arab countries, like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Egypt is worsening the friendly relations in the region. In the wake of all these events, these counties are enhancing their air-based defense strength. In June 2017, the United States and Qatar signed a deal for the purchase of F-15 fighter jets, with an initial cost of USD 12 billion, which was expected to improve the air support mission capabilities of Qatar. The Hawk, an advanced jet trainer produced by BAE Systems, is operated in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Since the end of 2017, BAE Systems delivered around 20 Hawk AJTs to Saudi Arabia. Recently, Qatar also completed negotiations with BAE Systems to procure Hawk trainers. Also, Kuwait, which has a comparatively less military aircraft strength in the region, also started focusing on developing its air-based vehicles capabilities. In the context of all these events, the market for air-based vehicles is expected to develop at a great pace in the GCC during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, BAE Systems, and Rheinmetall AG are some of the foreign players that dominated the GCC defense market in 2018. But the countries in the region are currently focusing on developing their indigenous manufacturing capabilities. For instance, Saudi Arabia plans to make its publicly held defense manufacturers hold more than 50% of its defense revenue share by 2030. These initiatives may reduce the market share of foreign companies during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia to Dominate the GCC Defense Spending

The military spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase, owing to the ambitions of the country to expand its armed forces, due to increasing conflicts in the Middle East & North African region. In 2017, the Saudi Arabian defense budget stood at USD 69.4 billion, making Saudi Arabia the third-largest defense spender worldwide, after the United States and China. Saudi Arabia has been cutting down the defense budget since 2015, as it made education the topmost priority in the budget allocation. Still, the defense spending of Saudi Arabia is more than the rest of the countries in the region.

